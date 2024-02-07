On February 2, 2024, talk show host Wendy Williams resurfaced in a trailer for Lifetime’s upcoming documentary event, Where Is Wendy Williams? The two-night series, executive produced by Wendy herself, explores what happened in her life after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end in 2022 due to her ongoing health battle. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the unfiltered footage, as the air date for Where Is Wendy Williams? is just around the corner.

What Is ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ About?

Filmed over the two years following Wendy’s exit from her talk show in 2021, Where Is Wendy Williams? “chronicles her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence,” according to a description shared by Deadline. The documentary captures Wendy’s financial guardianship and health battle, as well as the unexpected cancelation of her talk show in 2022.

“Wendy has been part of the Lifetime family for over a decade and during that time, we partnered with Wendy for her revealing biopic and doc,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E, Lifetime and LMN, said in a statement to Deadline. “But her story is not finished. There is so much more to it. Nobody truly knew the depths of Wendy’s reality so we hope that what our cameras captured can help shine a light on what she is facing now.”

What Happens In the ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Trailer?

Lifetime released the shocking trailer for the Wendy Williams documentary on February 2, 2024. It opens with a voiceover of Wendy saying, “From 6 years old, all I wanted to be was famous.”

“She was in our living room every single day for 12 years,” another person’s voice said, while a third added, “That’s what people responded to: her authenticity. And then at the peak of her career, she was gone.”

In a confessional, Wendy said that she only knew how to be famous and wanted to “be back on television.” However, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., chimed in to say that despite his mom acting like things were OK, something was “definitely wrong.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Wendy was seen telling crew members that she needed to “sit down again” due to her illness. She later told the camera she had “no money” after she was placed under a financial guardianship and that she had “no friends.” The TV personality also expressed that she missed her family because she wasn’t allowed to see them. The trailer depicted Wendy’s struggle with alcoholism after she left her show, as well as her family’s concerns about her seemingly losing her memory.

“I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom,” Kevin Jr. said.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s sister, Wanda Williams, said, “I think the guardianship system is broken. We are her family, and you tell me that I’m not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?”

“I love being famous,” Wendy concluded. “But family is everything. Everything.”

Wendy Williams Suffers From Graves’ Disease

Wendy’s medical issues caused multiple complications with her talk show through the years. In 2017, she fainted on live TV during a Halloween special where she wore a Statue of Liberty costume. The broadcast cut to a commercial, and she returned minutes later, telling fans that she “overheated” in her costume. She then announced publicly in 2018 that she had Graves’ disease, an “immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism),” according to Mayo Clinic.

Wendy took three weeks off from her show in order to get her levels back up and medication on track. She later had to delay her return several times due to complications from the disease. Her condition appeared to worsen through the years, resulting in more breaks from TV before her exit from The Wendy Williams Show.

In addition to her illness, Wendy has been open about her struggles with cocaine addiction. She revealed in 2019 that she had been staying in a sober living house. Later, in 2022, she was admitted to an in-patient treatment program for her “overall health issues.”

What Is the Air Date for the Wendy Williams Lifetime Documentary?

Where Is Wendy Williams? is set to air on Lifetime over two nights, February 24 and February 25. Both parts will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Those who are interested in Wendy’s story might also like to tune into Lifetime’s encore airings of her 2021 biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and her documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess, both on February 23. It’s a Wendy-filled weekend!