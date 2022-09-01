Clapping back. Emma Heming Willis had some choice words for a troll who called her a “drama queen” after she posted a message on National Grief Awareness Day about the journey she’s been on since her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with the language and comprehension disorder aphasia.

“When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day. My gawd,” Emma wrote in a Wednesday, August 31 Instagram story. She added, “But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis, ‘Ah, f–k em.'”

Emma, 44, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 30, where she documented all of the things she’s done to maintain her physical and emotional health as her 67-year-old husband of 13 years was forced to retire from acting due to his condition. She included videos of going mountain biking, gardening and DIY projects around her house including painting a fence and staining a picnic table.

“This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning how to live alongside it,” she began in the caption.

“As my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too,” Emma added, giving a shout-out to Bruce’s daughter, Scout Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Other than the “drama queen” troll and a few other cruel comments, fans were overwhelmingly moved by Emma’s message. “Those are very powerful words, I felt them to my core. Thank you and Scout so much,” one person wrote, while another told the former model, “The way you’re handling your grief is an inspiration to others, giving strength and comfort while finding your own!”

Emma, Demi and their daughters shared the heartbreaking news with fans about the Die Hard star’s diagnosis on March 30. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Bruce shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, with Demi, 59, and has two young daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with second wife Emma.

“Bruce’s health has been deteriorating for a very long time. Demi and the kids have known about it forever and have been a great support system to Bruce, his wife, Emma and their young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn,” a source told Closer exclusively after the announcement.

“The whole family is surrounded by love, and Bruce is still very much there with huge bear hugs and those bright green eyes, beaming with love,” the insider continued. “His young daughters light up his face. It’s frustrating at times since he was always the life of the party, but it’s also very bittersweet.”