Bruce Willis turned 69 on March 19 and his family has come to terms with the fact that it may have been his last birthday, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Demi [Moore], Emma [Heming] and the girls are being as strong as they can for Bruce,” the insider reveals, referring to Bruce’s ex-wife, current wife and five daughters. “They were all close to begin with, but now they’re closer than ever. They won’t let Bruce down.”

The Die Hard star retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological diagnosis that slowly robs a person of the ability to communicate. In early 2023, the family revealed that his condition had progressed to a form of dementia.

“Bruce is deteriorating,” the source notes, adding that changes in his condition have been “rapid” in recent months. “Everyone is trying to keep in good spirits and be positive, but it’s just getting harder and harder. It’s heartbreaking.”

Because Bruce has been losing weight and “doesn’t express hunger much,” his family is “extremely anxious” that his disease has progressed to its final stages, the insider says.

The actor’s family flooded social media with special tributes in honor of his birthday. Although Demi, 61, and Bruce split in 1998 and officially divorced in 2000, they have maintained a close relationship over the years and she had nothing but kind words for him in her tribute. “Happy birthday, BW!” she wrote. “We love you and are so grateful for you.”

The exes share daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, who all posted messages of their own. “To be loved by you is such a gift,” Rumer, 35, gushed. “You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world, silly, talented and magical papa.”

Scout, 32, wrote, “My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly. I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he has always loved us.”

Bruce’s wife, whom he married in 2009, added, “What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, [is] that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in the whole wide world. He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good.”

Emma, 45, and Bruce share daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9, and Emma’s tribute included a photo of the A-lister with one of the girls.