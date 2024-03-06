Wendy Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, has shared an update on his sister’s health following her aphasia and dementia diagnosis, telling In Touch exclusively that she’s had a “substantial amount of improvement” since what was shown in Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries.

“The documentary trailed off, I believe, sometime about almost a year ago, so you figure a year more of being under watch, whatever that watch is,” Tommy says in an exclusive interview. “We can have her under watch down here [in Miami]. There are plenty of facilities.”

Wendy’s brother adds that Miami has “family and support and love” that can “help repair” the talk show host’s “broken and heavy heart.”

“We have that medicine that those places won’t be able to supply her with,” Tommy says of the unknown facility where Wendy, 59, is currently receiving treatment for her cognitive issues. “And not only that, we also have places down here that could do the same thing as whatever is going on up there and that’s the travesty of it all.”

Tommy concludes, “We don’t know what kind of care or what kind of medicine she’s receiving. I know my sister, Wanda, is very detailed. She’s the type to research and check, you know, we have doctors, and she does this with my dad. She’ll cross reference and make sure everything is as stated. We don’t have that comfort in knowing that everything is as it should be.”

Days before Where Is Wendy Williams? premiered on Lifetime, Wendy’s team revealed that she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” her team’s February 22 statement read. “Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

The following day, Wendy shared her own statement on her diagnosis, thanking fans for their support.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” she wrote. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

Fans then received an inside look at Wendy’s health when Lifetime’s docuseries aired on February 24 and 25. The two-part doc was filmed over the two years following Wendy’s exit from her talk show in 2021. Cameras captured the unexpected cancelation of The Wendy Williams Show in 2022, as well as Wendy’s financial guardianship and her health battle.

