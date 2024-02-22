Wendy Williams had one of the most popular talk shows on daytime TV, but her exit from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 thrust her health battles into the spotlight. Fans want an inside look at her life now amid her aphasia diagnosis.

Where Is Wendy Williams Today?

Wendy ​is living in a wellness facility that ​specializes in the treatment of cognitive issues, as of February 2024.

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment,” Wendy’s sister, Wanda Finnie, told People in a February 21, 2024, cover story.

“We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film,” Wanda continued, referring to the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

When Was Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Aphasia?

The former daytime diva was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, although her team didn’t announce the news until February 22, 2024.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the statement read. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way,” the statement concluded.

When Was Wendy Williams Last Seen In Public?

The onetime radio shock jock attended her former station WBLS’ annual Circle of Sisters gathering on November 21, 2022. Wendy told those in attendance, “These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you,” for her warm reception.

When Was ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ ​Canceled?

Wendy’s final farewell came in July 2021 at the end of the show’s 12th season. Season 13 kicked off that October, but the host was replaced by a series of guests. The final episode of her daytime talk show aired on June 17, 2022, although Wendy wasn’t involved in it.

Guest host Sherri Shepherd introduced a highlight reel showing the best moments from 13 seasons on the air.

“Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams. There is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media. If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk,” Sherri said as the show signed off.

The season had been delayed in September 2021 after Wendy’s health issues involving Graves’ disease and lymphedema, as well as alcoholism, left her sidelined. Her family members further revealed to People in February 2024 that Wendy’s drinking habits resulted in her pushing “everybody away.” Eventually a series of guests hosts began filling in to keep the show on the air, although Wendy never returned for what would be her show’s final season.