Bruce Willis’ family members are bracing themselves for an emotional goodbye as the iconic actor’s battle against frontotemporal dementia continues.

“Bruce’s disease has progressed quickly, and he can’t really communicate anymore,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. According to the insider, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, five daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore are planning to gather to celebrate him as he turns 69 on March 19. Other friends have been rushing to spend time with him before it’s too late.

“Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him. They all realize this could be his last birthday,” the source adds. As for his daughters, “they’re taking as many photos and videos as possible.”

The Die Hard star’s family announced on March 30, 2022, that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his acting career. The degenerative condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia, his wife and daughters announced via Instagram.

“This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” their statement read. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that his family was working to make Bruce “as happy and comfortable as they can.”

“They’ve been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly. Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is,” the insider continued, adding, “They’re all sad for Bruce.”

“They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last,” the source noted.

Bruce’s wife – who shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with the actor – opened up about the grief she’s experienced throughout his health battle.

“There’s so many beautiful things happening in our lives,” she said during a September 2023 appearance on Today. “It’s just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is. He would really want that for me and our family.”