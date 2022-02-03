Fans were introduced to Jesse Meester during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and his net worth has only grown since appearing on TLC. Keep reading to see his job and how he makes money!

Although Jesse’s exact net worth is not know, multiple outlets report it sits somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million.

The reality star, who hails from the Netherlands, has definitely taken advantage of his reality TV fame. He sells merchandise and custom jewelry via the Jesse Meester Store, gives personal training and life coaching advice through Meester PT and also connects with fans on his YouTube page and “Life Talk With Jesse Meester” podcast.

Like many other stars from the 90 Day franchise, Jesse also posts paid advertisements and brand partnership deals on his Instagram page for his 1.2 million followers. Thanks to his strong social media presence, Jesse also touts himself as a marketing expert. However, he hopes to continue building his fan base in the spotlight.

“His entrepreneurial and acting endeavors are his primary focus,” the Amsterdam native wrote via Linkedin. “Jesse is always moving. He continues to look for the distinctive ability to speak in front on the camera.”

Jesse was introduced to 90 Day fans through his relationship with ex Darcey Silva. Their relationship was very tumultuous and they ended up going their separate ways shortly after being introduced as a couple. During their explosive split, Jesse accused Darcey of having a drinking problem, while she argued that he used her for publicity and to get on TV.

They have since moved on with different people. Jesse connected with season 3 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Jeniffer Tarazona through social media after her split from Tim Malcolm, whom she was dating on the show. They are now dating and frequently flaunt their relationship on social media while traveling the world together.

The pair even appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life together and talked about their future plans during a January episode.

While the duo were chatting, Jeniffer said she had a stomach ache and joked it was their “future baby,” to which Jesse pleasantly said he “loves” that possibility.

“Do you think Jesse wants children or what do you think his hopes are?” a producer asked her in the next scene, showing Jeniffer laughing while telling cameras, “He’s very into getting me pregnant. But first things first. We go step by step.”

As for Darcey, she has been in an off-and-on relationship with Georgi Rusev, which has been documented on Darcey & Stacey.