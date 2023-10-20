90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Promotes Ozempic for Weight Loss

90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva is known for changing her appearance through plastic surgery procedures; however, the TLC personality is promoting a new product — controversial weight loss drug, Ozempic.

“Just got my Ozempic shot, so excited. It’s going to be amazing and transformational,” Darcey, 49, shared during her visit to a luxury New York City medical spa via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 19. “It’s gonna help curve my appetite and lose weight.”

In another slide, the TLC personality wrote that she is “feeling slim and healthy,” as she was injected in the abdomen by a nurse.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum is the latest celebrity who has turned to the most talked about drug in Hollywood. The FDA-approved semaglutide — which was originally produced for adults with type 2 diabetes — works with the brain to reduce food cravings. It also makes a person feel fuller faster when eating and regulates how the body stores fat and uses sugar.

Courtesy of Darcey Silva/Instagram

However, it is a very controversial way of losing weight. Botched doctor Terry Dubrow warned people about the potentially dangerous side effects, such as intestinal obstruction and pancreatitis.

“It’s dangerous because people aren’t talking about the side effects,” he said in a July 2023 interview, urging people to normalize it since the drug “isn’t going anywhere.” “And the problem with Ozempic shaming is that people won’t admit to this, so they’re not able to teach other people their experience with it.”

He added that Ozempic “is the new Botox and it’s for obesity instead of wrinkles.”

All in all, Darcey is no stranger to trying different, risky methods when it comes to changing her appearance. Darcey, along with her sister, Stacey Silva, returned from a trip from Istanbul, Turkey, in March where they underwent “another round” of plastic surgery.

During the visit, the twins opted for a neck lift, chin liposuction, lateral blepharoplasty, known as fox eyes, cheek lift and revision rhinoplasty procedures.

While the sisters have faced backlash from critics online for their decision to alter their appearance over the years, Darcey insisted they have no regrets.

“We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021, following the sisters’ first “twin transformation.” “And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. And I feel like we had confirmation once we left Connecticut because we were getting all these amazing signs … we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed.”