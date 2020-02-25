Adam Busby Rarely Goes Out in Public With Daughters Without 'Protection'

Not taking any chances! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby took to the comments on Instagram to reveal how he protects his kids when they’re out in public. Since rising to fame on the hit TLC show, the dad of six says there’s no such thing as being too careful.

“I have a question. Have you guys ever met a fan?” one person wrote on a recent post, to which the 37-year-old clarified, “We meet fans every day while out and about. I think you may be asking if we intentionally set out to meet up with a specific fan in public, though. That would be a negative. It’s extremely rare that we will ever share where our children will be before we go somewhere without protection in place.” He added, “It’s just too much of a safety risk.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Adam and his wife, Danielle Busby — who share a set of all-girl quints and an older daughter — are active on social media. So much so, fans grew concerned when they took a hiatus back in 2018.

“It’s been a crazy, crazy, crazy couple weeks,” Danielle said at the time in a YouTube video. Adam chimed in that they were in a “temporary house” due to “issues with our old house.” He added, “We couldn’t really get around it. The only way the issues have been … could have been fixed in the house was by us not being there. So we couldn’t stay.”

Of course, we now know those “issues” were mold. As of September 2019, the family still hadn’t moved back into their Texas pad. “I am not quite sure yet what the future holds with our living situation,” Danielle told In Touch exclusively while promoting the newest screen-free coding toy from Learning Resources, Coding Critters. “We are still living this ‘mold house’ life and hoping our home can be completed soon.”

It sounds like the parents are always doing what’s best for their kiddos — whether that’s simply making sure they’re safe walking into the grocery store or protecting their health. Way to go!

