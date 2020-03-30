After putting Counting On and the Duggars on blast, Derick Dillard is thanking fans for their “encouragement” and support. After his interview with vlogger Katie Joy dropped on Friday, March 27, the TLC alum took to Twitter to connect with those who support him and wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar). Though he didn’t weigh in any further on the quotes he gave the YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball, he did show appreciation for his supporters.

“I loved your interview on Without a Crystal Ball. Jill has a strong husband and warrior in you. God knew exactly what he was doing when he put you and Jill together. Keep on using your voice. God bless,” one fan said. A second added, “I really enjoy and appreciate your willingness and support towards Jill and your values by speaking out the truth.” In response to both, Derick, 31, shared a sincere thanks.

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Twitter

In the interview itself, the father of two told the vlogger about how his relationship with his family and his in-laws suffered due to his time on the Duggars’ show. “We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” he said. “Your family relationships are affected to this extent that you are on board with the family business.”

Derick isn’t the only one who’s been speaking out. Amy King (née Duggar) also made a recent appearance on the YouTube show, though her interview was later shut down after Katie claimed “someone” didn’t want the Counting On cousin speaking out. Though she later went live again with the vlogger, Amy first took to Twitter to vent her frustrations, and her cousin’s husband had her back.

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again,” the 33-year-old wrote on the social media site. “‘A [woman’s] voice should never be silenced.’” Though Derick didn’t respond directly, he did like the post as well as another one from the new mom as she thanked fans for standing by her. “Feeling the love,” she wrote.

The cousins-in-law have had each other’s backs on more than one occasion. Jill and the 3130 boutique owner have seemed particularly close as both are distanced from their family, and Amy took the opportunity to give Derick a shout-out in January 2020 after he took to Instagram to answer fans’ questions about just what was going on with the Dillards and Duggars. “You really are shedding some light on some very dark, gray areas!” the cousin said. “Keep it up!”