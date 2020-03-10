Fans were shocked to see Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share a happy birthday post for Derick Dillard — and it seems Derick was, too. On Tuesday, March 10, the former Counting On star seemingly threw shade at his in-laws for saying they are “thankful” for him amid their family feud. As fans traded theories on the Facebook post about where the Dillards and Duggars stood, the law school student weighed in himself.

“I thought the Duggers were shunning Derrick and Jill? I seriously doubt this is from JB and Michelle. I think Derrick and Jill are great, and [I’m] glad they are living life!!” one commenter wrote. A second shared an alternate opinion. “No, the network cut them out because of his opinion on [I Am Jazz, Jazz Jenning’s] show,” they wrote. “It had nothing to do with the family.” But Derick, 31, shut that theory down. “I have to respectfully disagree,” he told the second commenter.

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Facebook

The father of two, who celebrated at home with wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and their sons, didn’t have much else to say. However, he did “like” some Facebook comments that did the talking for him. “This is damage control. LOL,” read one. “You’ve treated him and Jill horribly because your love is conditional, and your brand is more important to you than your children. Can’t wait for that book, Derick!” Another said, “Derick … Sad we don’t see y’all on TV … but AWESOME that you speak the TRUTH about the crap on TLC.”

Those weren’t the only comments showing support for the Dillards. Another echoed a claim the father of two made during an impromptu Instagram tell-all he hosted about the Duggars and their TLC show. “Maybe this means that they’ll stop shunning/shutting out Jill/Derrick/the boys. … Not even allowing … his own daughter and grandsons at his home unless he’s present because of something her husband did/said isn’t very godly, now is it? 🤔🤔🤔” A second wrote, “Interesting that they’re now acknowledging Derick and starting to invite Jill to family events. I don’t think Jim-bo is liking the criticism too much.

The shade from the Dillards continued on Instagram. As other Counting On stars weighed in — Anna Duggar shared her own well wishes while Joe and Kendra Duggar liked the post — neither Derick nor Jill, 28, had anything to say. Guess their feud is still going strong.