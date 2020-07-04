Not sweating it! Counting On star Jana Duggar is still single, but the 30-year-old has a laidback outlook on whether she’ll eventually get married.

“I’m not that worried,” Jana told Us Weekly. “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

The social media influencer admitted she feels “a little more pressure” to find a husband since she is the only one out of her sisters above the age of 22 who is not married. But she decided to focus on “making the most” of her single status before settling down. “I think if I sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse,” she explained.

The oldest Duggar daughter may not have found The One yet, but she looks to her parents’ marriage as inspiration for what she’s looking for in a future partner. Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar have been married for more than 30 years, and the Growing Up Duggar coauthor revealed what she’s learned from their relationship.

“They’re quick to forgive and to make, really try to make things right,” Jana said. “The genuine love that they still have for one another … this young love and they still have that, you know, today. I think that’s rare to see couples that are their age and been married that long.”

Just because Jana hasn’t found her Prince Charming yet doesn’t mean she hasn’t been trying. During an episode that aired on season 10 of the family’s hit TLC reality TV series, the Arkansas native revealed she’s had been in courtships with “a number of guys” but “nothing’s worked out” for her yet.

Meanwhile, Jim Bob, 54, and Michelle, 53, are trying to be “patient” with Jana as she continues to search for Mr. Right, an insider exclusively told In Touch in September 2019. “Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things. But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing.”

Season 11 of Counting On premieres on TLC on Tuesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET.