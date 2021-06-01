Cody Simpson is looking back on his romance with ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The Aussie singer revealed he “learned a lot” from the “Wrecking Ball” songstress in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Cody, 24, and Miley, 28, dated from 2019 until 2020 after her splits with Kaitlynn Carter and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “I’d known her for a long time at that point,” Cody said. “She’d kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person.”

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while,” the singer-turned-swimmer continued.

Cody added that he and the former Disney Channel star ended their 10-month relationship on good terms. “Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it,” he said.

Cody’s parents were also asked during the interview about his past lady loves. His mother, Angie Simpson, revealed that she supported some of his past romances. “He had some lovely girls. We’ve had some interesting rides and dinners at different people’s places,” she quipped.

The “Paradise” singer previously dated model Gigi Hadid from 2013 until 2015. He’s currently in a relationship with Marloes Stevens.

In August 2020, Miley confirmed she split from Cody during an Instagram Live session promoting her new song “Midnight Sky” at the time. “Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up.”

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives,” Miley continued. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Hours after the confirmation, Cody took to his own Instagram to gush over his ex-girlfriend. “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all.”

Miley and Liam, 31, finalized their divorce in January 2020 after eight months of marriage. Shortly after the release of “Midnight Sky,” she opened up about her “traumatic” split from the Hunger Games star in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1.

“Losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity,” she said, adding that her new single was inspired by her split and her journey to sobriety. “It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts.”