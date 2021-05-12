Looking back. Miley Cyrus reflected on writing “Malibu” for ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, who she “loved very much,” during the late hours of Tuesday, May 11.

“Today is the four-year anniversary of ‘Malibu,’” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 28, captioned a video via Instagram that showed her “writing” the track in her “home studio.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“A song about a place and person that, at the time, I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom [and] escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018,” she continued.

Miley and Liam, 31, lost their Malibu home in November 2018 in the Woolsey Fire, which destroyed thousands of residences around California. At the time, the “Prisoner” artist was in South Africa filming Black Mirror. Luckily, the Hunger Games actor was home and was able to rescue their pets. However, a majority of their belongings were destroyed in the tragic fire.

Although the couple was devastated, their joint trauma actually led them to get married one month later after almost 10 years of dating on-off.

“What Liam and I went through together changed us,” the former Disney kid told Vanity Fair at the time. “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart.”

Sadly, eight months later, the A-listers announced their split in August 2019. Miley looked back on their quickie marriage during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in December 2020.

“I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” Miley said. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

That being said, she admitted they had struggles behind closed doors. “There was too much conflict,” the “Heart of Glass” artist added. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Following her split from Liam, Miley moved on with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. The pair dated for less than two months before fizzling out in September 2019. The “Edge of Midnight” then struck up a romance with longtime friend Cody Simpson in October 2019, but Miley revealed they had gone their separate ways in August 2020. As for the Isn’t It Romantic actor, he has been romantically linked to Gabriella Brooks since December 2019.