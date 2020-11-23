Miley Cyrus Has Dated Some of Hollywood’s Hottest Stars Over the Years

Miley Cyrus has dated some of the hottest people in Hollywood! The “Wrecking Ball” singer recently ended her relationship with Australian rocker Cody Simpson after nearly a year together, but he’s far from her first high-profile relationship.

“It’s true, Miley and Cody are over,” an insider close to the songstress exclusively told In Touch. “I did hear that Miley initiated the breakup. Cody didn’t want the relationship to end, but Miley calls the shots. She had a lot of fun with Cody, but she decided it was best to go their separate ways and remain friends.”

It seems Miley’s good at keeping things friendly with her exes. Prior to dating Cody, the songstress had a fling with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter August 2019 but ended things for similar reasons a mere month later. “Miley’s fling with Kaitlynn was just what the doctor ordered after her breakup from Liam [Hemsworth],” an insider told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Miley doesn’t burn bridges. They had a blast together and are going to remain friends. Miley is busy doing stuff, and she’s got a lot on her plate. Their romance didn’t fizzle out, it just ran its course. That’s it.”

Of course, the romance with Kaitlynn served as a rebound following Miley’s most notable relationship: her marriage with Liam. The couple dated on and off until tying the knot in 2018. Unfortunately, the marriage only lasted about 8 months before they broke up in August 2019.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” said a statement from Miley’s rep read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

However, Miley was “hurt” when Liam filed papers to make the divorce official just days later. “While she’s moved on, she expected him to wait so they could both make the decision together,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “Miley is shocked and hurt that Liam filed for divorce so quickly.” Now, it seems Miley is focused on her music and fur babies!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Miley’s high-profile exes.