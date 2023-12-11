Christine Brown said she has no desire to repair her relationships with Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, after splitting from the Sister Wives patriarch.

“I’m not willing to fix it yet,” Christine, 51, admitted during part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on Sunday, December 10. “There’s still so much blown out of proportion, comments that are being made that are so outlandish. I am not interested in fixing anything right now. With the kids? Yes. But with Kody and Robyn? No, not yet. No.”

Robyn, 45, is the only sister wife who remains married to Kody after his splits from Christine, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

“I don’t trust them right now,” Christine, who married David Woolley in October, continued. “And I realize that takes communication, but that takes a desire and that takes something you want to do. I don’t want to right now, just to be honest and just to be real.”

Christine accused Robyn of “saying one thing and doing another.” She accused Robyn of spending a lot of “separate” time with Kody, despite continuously saying that she wanted a “big family picture” with him and all of the wives. “How can you say you want the big family picture when he’s over at your house all the time?” Christine wondered.

When Christine decided to leave Kody in 2021, she cited his apparent “favoring” of Robyn as one of her reasons for wanting out of the polygamous relationship. She and Janelle, 54, have also expressed frustration with Robyn for not taking a stand against the alleged unfair allocation of Kody’s time.

“[Robyn] convinced all of us that she needed to be there in the relationship,” she said during part two of the tell-all special. “That she can ‘speak Kody’ and we can’t.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, both Christine and Janelle confirmed that they don’t talk to Meri, 52, or Robyn much anymore. “I’ll continue to be amiable when we’re together,” Christine said. “I have kids that have a good relationship with Robyn, and that’s great. But no, [I do] not personally [talk to her].” She also added, “I don’t know what [Meri’s] doing, personally. I don’t talk with Meri either. I don’t have a relationship with Meri.”

Meanwhile, Kody, 54, previously admitted that Robyn was the only wife who he actually fell in love with, despite being in relationships with Meri, Janelle and Christine for more than 25 years. “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them,” he confessed.