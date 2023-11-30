Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown claimed that Robyn Brown tried to “mediate” their marriages with Kody Brown.

Janelle, 54, Christine, ​51, and Meri Brown weighed in on if Robyn, 45, can “speak Kody” and understand him the best out of his wives in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 3, episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special shared by Today.

While Meri, 52, insisted that Robyn understands Kody, 54, the best of the four women, Robyn also admitted she thinks she has strong communication with Kody.

“I think I get Kody pretty well,” Robyn told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I feel like I understand him.”

When asked if Kody’s three ex-wives understand him the same way, Robyn said they have the “capacity” to. “I think sometimes he could be misunderstood very easily because he says everything that’s in his head. Most people filter it. He doesn’t,” the TLC personality said. “But I think that it’s hard for other people to understand.”

However, Christine disagreed with Robyn and Meri’s claims that his fourth wife understands him best. “Robyn says that she can speak Kody, and I’m like, ‘Bull–t,” the mom of six said. “I have known Kody for, I met him when I was 18. What, 32 years ago? I’ve known Kody for a long time, and I can actually read Kody pretty well. And I can speak Kody well, too.”

Christine then accused Robyn of intervening in Kody’s other marriages. “Robyn convinced all of us that she could speak Kody and that she would mediate our relationships. I even asked her one time to mediate our relationship. And I remember going, ‘No, no, no, no, girl, you know him. You can talk to him yourself. You’re just fine,'” the Cooking With Just Christine star explained. “She convinced all of us that she needed to be there in the relationship, that she can speak Kody, and we can’t.”

Janelle agreed with Christine and said she didn’t appreciate Robyn’s attempts to mediate between the plural family members. “I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I really need someone to translate for me. We’ve been married a long time. We did OK without you,'” she shared. “I think I speak Kody.”

TLC

Not only did Janelle state that Robyn intervenes with Kody’s romantic relationships, but she has also inserted herself into situations with his children. “She likes to position herself as like, ‘I speak Kody.’ She says that to my children. She said, ‘Why don’t you have a conversation with your dad? I’ll be there because, you know, I speak Kody,’” Janelle recalled. “And my kids are like, ‘It’s our dad. We don’t really need you to speak Kody.’”

She went on to admit that Robyn’s involvement within family matters that don’t involve her bothered her. “That one does bug me. ‘I speak Kody,’” she said. “Well, Kody can speak for himself. He’s a grown ass man.”

Robyn is Kody’s last remaining wife following his splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri. Christine announced she ended her spiritual marriage to the Brown patriarch in November 2021, while In Touch exclusively revealed in December 2022 that Janelle and Kody called it quits. After Meri alluded that they ended their romance during the Sister Wives: One on One special in December 2022, the former couple eventually confirmed their split when they issued a joint statement in January.