Chrisean Rock became a mother when she welcomed her first child, a son named Chrisean Malone Jr., in September. After the father of her son, Blueface, slammed Chrisean for naming their child after her, the “Time” rapper set the record straight about if she’s changing his name.

Is Chrisean Rock Changing Her Son’s Name?

The reality star revealed her plan to change her son’s name while participating in an Instagram Live session on September 20. “I’m changing his name,” she told her fans. “Yes, I’m changing his name. I gotta accept it, too. I was f–kin’ with Chrisean Malone but then I realized Malone is not … It’s not about to be that.”

Chrisean explained she made the decision because Blueface “is not a deadbeat.”

What Is Chrisean Rock Changing Her Son’s Name To?

She revealed that she’s changing her son’s moniker to Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. after Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter.

When Did Chrisean Rock Give Birth to Baby No. 1?

Chrisean gave birth to the former couple’s first child on September 3. She revealed she was in labor while live streaming her delivery to over 300,000 viewers via Instagram. “Baby blue here time 6:27,” she wrote via the platform at the time.

What Did Blueface Originally Say About His Son’s Name?

Blueface made it clear he didn’t approve of his son’s name just days after Chrisean gave birth.

“I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “What do you want to name umm just write down Chrisean Malone.”

Are Chrisean Rock and Blueface Back Together?

The former couple split in October 2022. Three months later, Chrisean shocked fans when she announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2023.

While Chrisean said she is going to name their child after the “Disrespectful” rapper, she insisted that they are not back together.

“Nobody got back together we gotta fix s–t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest,” the mother of one wrote via Twitter on September 19.

Despite not giving their relationship another try, Chrisean told her fans that she wants to mend their ​dynamic as they raise their son together. “The best I can do is fix what I f–ked up,” Chrisean wrote, alluding to her relationship with Blueface.