While Chrisean Rock is known for her tumultuous off-on relationship with rapper Blueface, the Baltimore native has cemented herself as a popular entertainer and makes money in her own right.

What Is Chrisean Rock’s Net Worth?

Chrisean is worth an estimated $2 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Chrisean Rock Make Money?

Chrisean made her TV debut on the Fox competition series Ultimate Tag in 2020. After finishing with one of the fastest times seen on the series and winning the $10,000 prize, Chrisean later appeared on Blueface’s OnlyFans series, Blue Girls Club.

Blue Girls Club, which was inspired by the popular show Bad Girls Club, brought a group of women into Blueface’s mansion as they competed for the “Thotiana” rapper’s affection. Chrisean won the series and was later signed to Blueface’s label.

Apart from her TV appearances, Chrisean is also a rapper. She released her debut single “Lonely” in 2020, in which she collaborated with Blueface.

What Other Shows Has Chrisean Rock Appeared On?

Chrisean later appeared alongside Blueface on the series Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love in 2022, and was later cast on the series Baddies South.

Does Chrisean Rock Have Kids?

Chrisean gave birth to her first child, Chrisean Rock Jr., on September 4, 2023, whom she shares with Blueface.

Courtesy of Chrisean Rock/Instagram

How Did Chrisean Lose Her Tooth?

During her time on Blue Girls Club, Blueface’s on-off girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, appeared at Blueface’s mansion allegedly with “16” other women. The two women allegedly got into a physical interaction, with Jaidyn initially provoking the incident. Chrisean, who was in socks, slipped and fell on a small statue, which caused her tooth to fall out.

Following the altercation, she revealed that the “Disrespectful” rapper paid for the dental implant.

“I just gotta go get it screwed in my mouth, so I’m procrastinating honestly,” she told The Shaderoom in 2020.

Are Chrisean and Blueface Still Together?

Chrisean and Blueface were first romantically linked in 2020 and they faced several ups and downs before eventually calling it quits in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” Chrisean wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

Fans were shocked when Chrisean announced in January that she and Blueface were expecting their first child together. However, at the time, the “Selfish” rapper denied fathering her child as he accused his ex of being with 10 different men in the year that led up to her pregnancy. He seemingly made the comment to imply that the father of her child could be any of those men.

While they seemingly worked through their differences, their relationship hit another standstill seven months later when Chrisean claimed Blueface was emotionally and physically abusive in August. After she made the allegations, the “Dear Rock” artist took to his Instagram Stories to deny her claims. He also insisted that she should take a lie detector test in order for the truth to come out.

Despite Blueface not being present at his son’s birth, Chrisean and Blueface reunited on September 16. Chrisean took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of Blueface cuddling with his son, captioning the post, “Daddy and I,” and tagging his Instagram handle.