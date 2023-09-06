Blueface slammed ex Chrisean Rock for naming their son, Chrisean Malone Jr., after herself.

“I actually feel bad for my son at this point he’s a junior to his mom he don’t gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute,” Blueface, 26, wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “What do you want to name umm just write down Chrisean Malone.”

Chrisean, 23, gave birth to their son on Sunday, September 3. She announced that the baby was on the way by documenting her labor via her Instagram Live. “Baby blue here time 6:27,” she wrote as over 300,000 viewers tuned in to live-stream her delivery.

In addition to announcing the birth, Chrisean – whose real name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone – revealed that she passed on her moniker to her first born. “Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone, named after his mommy,” she said.

Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – was not present for the delivery. Instead, he was spending time in Miami with Jaidyn Alexis, whom he shares two kids with.

Chrisean addressed her ex-boyfriend’s absence from the birth of their son in a since-deleted tweet. “I simply ain’t invite him. I went to my city to have my child,” she explained. “None of you weird ass ppl finna be around my son. I’m all he got. I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy.”

One day after Chrisean Jr. was born, the reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of the adorable newborn. “One day old … Heaven sent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful,” she captioned the photo posted on Tuesday, September 5. “My baby boy so blessed. Thank you Jesus @chriseanmalone.jr.”

The former couple began dating in 2020, though faced several ups and downs before they announced their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” the “Vibe” rapper wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

Chrisean left fans in shock in January when she announced she was expecting her first child with Blueface. Following her announcement, Blueface claimed he was not the father and accused Chrisean of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said in response to Bluface’s claims. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

While the exes seemingly worked through their issues and seemed amicable, their relationship hit another rough patch in August when Chrisean claimed Blueface was emotionally and physically abusive. The “Disrespectful” rapper denied Chrisean’s claims and insisted she would be caught lying if she took a lie detector test.