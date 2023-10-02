Blueface Sentenced in Las Vegas Strip Club Shooting

Rapper Blueface was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club and could face 24-60 months in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, In Touch can confirm.

“This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation,” his lawyer, Kristina Wildeveld, Esq. The Law Offices of Kristina Wildeveld & Associates exclusively tells In Touch. “He is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life.”

The Los Angeles native — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — was initially arrested on October 8, 2022, after a shooting that happened outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas.

The victim, who was identified as Kentabius Traylor, alerted authorities that he and his vehicle were targeted by Blueface and shot on October 8, 2022, at about 4:05 a.m. Traylor said he recognized Porter and had spoken “with him earlier in the night” inside the venue, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now. After Traylor made a joke about the “Thotiana” rapper “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” a fight broke out and the victim was shot multiple times in his hand as he drove off.

Getty

“[The victim] was attempting to leave in his truck after the fight and stated the males may have thought he was ‘going for a gun’ and started shooting at him in his truck,” the documents stated, according to the publication.

Blueface was arrested that day on an attempted murder charge, and later released on a $50,000 bail by a judge. Following his arrest, the “Disrespectful” artist’s legal team waived his right to a preliminary hearing in June and agreed to a deal where he would plead guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

Judge Kathleen Delaney accepted the plea agreement, and it isn’t anticipated that Blueface will serve any prison time as long as he doesn’t violate the terms of his probation, which isn’t to exceed three years. Apart from the criminal proceedings, Porter is also facing at least two civil cases related to the strip club shooting. His legal team asked that the civil cases be paused as his criminal case proceedings transpired.

Following the shooting, Blueface was arrested again in June while entering court after it was alleged that he stole a fan’s phone at the Palms Casino. Records show that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the robbery charge following the musician’s shooting case sentencing.

Reporting by Nate Grant