Chrisean Rock Shares First Photo of Baby No. 1 With Ex Blueface

She’s officially a mother! Chrisean Rock shared her first photo of her and ex-boyfriend Blueface’s son, Chrisean Malone Jr., after giving birth to baby No. 1 on September 3.

“One day old … Heaven sent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful,” the Zeus star, 23, shared alongside a sweet snap of her son on Tuesday, September 5. “My baby boy so blessed. Thank you Jesus @chriseanmalone.jr.”

The photo comes two days after the Baltimore, Maryland, native — whose real name Chrisean Eugenia Malone — revealed via her Instagram Live that she was giving birth to her son. “Baby blue here time 6:27,” she wrote as she live-streamed her delivery to over 300,000 viewers.

At the time, the reality TV star also disclosed that she opted to pass on her moniker to her first born. “Let’s welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone, named after his mommy,” the Blue Girls Club alum announced.

Courtesy of Chrisean Rock/Instagram

The “Thotiana” rapper – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – was not present for the delivery and was instead in Miami with the mother of his two other kids, Jaidyn Alexis. After giving birth, Chrisean addressed Blueface’s absence from the birth of their son in a since-deleted tweet.

“I simply ain’t invite him. I went to my city to have my child,” she wrote about her ex-boyfriend, 26, via X, formerly known as Twitter. “None of you weird ass ppl finna be around my son. I’m all he got. I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy.”

Chrisean and Blueface began dating in 2020, though the off-on pair had gone through multiple ups and downs before announcing their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” she wrote via Twitter. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.”

The Chrisean & Blueface: Crazy In Love costars shocked fans months later when Chrisean announced she was expecting her and Blueface’s first child. Even though Chrisean and the “Disrespectful” singer were dating at the time, Blueface initially claimed he was not the father. He then accused Chrisean of being with 10 different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy, implying that the father could be any of those partners.

“He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in ​L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’” Chrisean said after the rapper denied being her unborn child’s father. “I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n—a or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch. [laughs] The f–k?”

After seemingly working through their issues, their relationship took a negative turn when Chrisean claimed Blueface was emotionally and physically abusive in August 2023, adding that she was done with him.

For his part, Blueface denied his ex’s claims and insisted on taking a lie detector test to prove his innocence.