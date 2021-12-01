Teen Mom 2’s Chris Lopez announced the birth of his third son on his podcast, “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” and got very candid about his experience about becoming a dad of three.

“I love being a dad, I promise you,” Chris, 27, said on the November 30 episode. “But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good.”

The MTV personality shares two sons with his ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry, Lux, 4, and Creed, 16 months. Chris, who has yet to reveal who the mother of his third child is, did not mention the name or the date of birth of baby No. 3.

“I’m a dad of three now,” Chris said. “Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys … [I’m] sitting here thinking, ‘Dang, I got three.’ What the hell is going on?”

Despite seeming somewhat overwhelmed with the idea of being a father of three, he may not be done.

“I want a girl though,” he admitted.

Chris also took the time to further shade Kail, 29, who also shares 11-year-old son Isaac Rivera with ex Jo Rivera and 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“I got to be a part of it more than I ever have,” Chris said on the podcast, adding that the 16 & Pregnant alum was trying to destroy his “peace.”

“Regardless of situations … I don’t even care. You ain’t about to destroy some peace,” he said. “I’m just trying to be as peaceful as possible. Leave me the f–k alone.”

The two exes have long butted heads and struggled with attempting to coparent their children. In September, Kailyn seemingly shared the news that Chris was expecting his third child before he was able to make the announcement.

“Congratulations to Chris & his new family,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

“If they ain’t giving you the right attention, I get it, but this ain’t the way to get mine,” Chris seemingly responded to the slight on Twitter, according to The Sun.

The Pothead Haircare founder took it further by revealing the baby’s sex on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

“Even my other baby dad is having another boy,” Kailyn revealed on the episode “Social Anxiety & Awkward Playdates.”

Chris responded by tweeting that his ex was “in [his] business” and “don’t do that.”