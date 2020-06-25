Big plans in the works! With her July due date coming up soon, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is getting things in order for baby No. 4. The MTV alum revealed she is preparing to give birth at home in a new Instagram Q&A on Thursday, June 25.

Kailyn’s child is now as big as a “spaghetti squash” and weighs around 5 pounds, and her pregnancy cravings are really kicking into high gear. The podcast host, 28, said she’s obsessed with watermelon, but it “needs to be ice cold” to hit the spot.

The star also discussed having an “anterior placenta,” which makes it “incredibly hard to get any [ultrasound photos] of him with the size he is now.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The soon-to-be mother of four revealed she’s already thinking of a postpartum health plan by asking fans about turning her placenta into pills. The benefits of consuming your placenta are said to include restoration of iron levels in the blood, increase in milk production and more, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Kailyn’s Q&A comes after she revealed her son was breech in May. “Hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room!” she wrote. The TV personality said her baby was moving a lot and admitted he “likes to keep [her] up at night,” which has taken some getting used to.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints,” the mama said. “Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy.”

While sharing the latest news with fans, Kailyn even gave an update regarding her relationship with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. “Getting along with everyone!” she dished.

It won’t be long until she and Chris Lopez welcome their second child together. She already is the proud mom of Lux, Isaac and Lincoln.

Last month, the 16 and Pregnant alum revealed she had not yet decided on a name for her little one. While it seems the star has an “I” or “L” theme for the first letter of her other sons’ names, Kailyn said she won’t be sticking to it this time around or if she decides to have baby No. 5 down the line.

We’re counting down the days until her new addition is here!