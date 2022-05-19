Chris Brown seemingly reacted to ex Rihanna giving birth shortly after In Touch confirmed she welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky. On May 19, the rapper shared a slide to his Instagram Story that simply read, “Congratulations,” with a red heart and a pregnant woman emoji.

Rihanna, 34, welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky, 33, In Touch confirmed. The “Umbrella” songstress, who delivered her child in Los Angeles, gave birth on Friday, May 13, according to TMZ.

Courtesy of Chris Brown/Instagram

Prior to her relationship with A$AP, RiRi was in an on-again, off-again, relationship with the “Kiss Kiss” singer, 33, from 2008 to 2013. The pair famously called it quits for the first time in February 2009, after Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, leaving her hospitalized from her injuries.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony charges on June 22, 2009. He was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to stay 50 yards away from Rihanna.

The pair gave their relationship another try in 2012 before calling it quits for good the following year.

“My trust was totally lost with her, she hated me after that,” the “With You” singer said in the June 2017 documentary, Welcome to My Life, referencing their 2009 fight. “I tried everything; she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that.”

“From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me; I would hit her, and it never was OK.”

Rumors began circulating of the Fenty Beauty founder’s pregnancy in November 2021, with the beauty mogul playing along without confirming. Rihanna and the “Fashion Killa” rapper finally announced that they were expecting their first child together after being photographed in Harlem, New York, on January 31, 2022.

“​​How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned her February 2 pregnancy reveal via Instagram.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom and now, it’s happening for her,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time, revealing that being a mom was a “dream come true” for the “Work” singer.