If Rihanna‘s choices in baby clothes are any indication, the pregnant superstar could be expecting a daughter this spring. The singer-turned-entrepreneur was spotted picking out a gorgeous orange baby girl’s dress while on a Target shopping run on Tuesday, March 15.

Proving even billionaires love a bargain, Rihanna, 34, hit up the price-friendly chain at a Los Angeles location and was photographed putting the bright sleeveless Cat & Jack baby dress with frilly fabric into her cart. The frock costs an affordable $18, though the Fenty Beauty founder’s net worth is approximately $1.7 billion.

RiRi looked stunning as she also shopped for baby socks and onesies. She went casual on top, wearing a large blue graphic hoodie that comfortably fit her large baby bump. But the “Diamonds” singer went glam on the bottom, wearing a very short metallic miniskirt by The Attico, which retails for just under $1,000.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The Savage X Fenty founder just revealed that her due date is coming up quickly. In a March 12 interview with Elle while at the Los Angeles Fenty Beauty launch party with Ulta Beauty stores, Rihanna shared that she’s already in her third trimester. That’s when a woman is in her final three months of pregnancy, between 27 weeks and 40 weeks, when a baby is due. That means even if she had just entered her third trimester at the time of the interview, her baby would be due around June 15 at the latest.

RiRi told the publication that she’s getting pretty exhausted as her baby’s birth is drawing closer. “There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?'”

She went on to add that her body is going through changes as her baby’s birth approaches. “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread,” she explained while revealing, “Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, revealed her pregnancy on January 31 in a series of photos where the singer bared her already prominent bare baby bump. Ever since, she’s showed off a killer maternity style in outfits that flaunt her bare belly and pregnancy curves.