Shine bright like a … proud mom-to-be! Rihanna is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The “Diamonds” singer and the “Fashion Killa” rapper announced their joyous news by putting Rihanna’s growing baby bump on full display.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 33, and the “Sundress” artist, 33, stepped out in New York City over the weekend of January 28. Rihanna left her knee-length pink puff jacket unbuttoned to show showcase her belly. The Saint Michael, Barbados, native paired the look with distressed jeans and gorgeous gold jewelry.

Rihanna and A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) “are on cloud nine about the pregnancy,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch. “She’s always wanted to be a mom and now it’s happening for her. It’s a dream come true. A$AP is over-the-moon, too. The baby has cemented their relationship and they’re more in love than ever.”

The A-list lovebirds have sparked romance rumors on several occasions over the years. However, it wasn’t until May 2021 that A$AP publicly confirmed their relationship, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady” during an interview with GQ magazine.

“So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” the Harlem, New York, native said.

Prior to A$AP, Rihanna was in a relationship with Saudi business Hassan Jameel. The couple dated for three years before calling it quits in January 2020. “After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” an insider revealed to Life & Style at the time.

“She thought their differences made them stronger but ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work,” the source added, noting Rihanna “really loved” him.

After splitting from Hassan, 33, the Savage X Fenty mogul and the BET Hip Hop Award winner started spending more time together. Rihanna and A$AP “have a ton in common,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “They’re creative, very family-oriented and they make each other laugh. The best part is that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Rihanna’s baby bump.