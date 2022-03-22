Wait a minute … are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged?

The pregnant “Umbrella” artist, 34, was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 20, in photos obtained by The U.S. Sun. RiRi paired the diamond with a graphic T-shirt, jeans and trucker hat.

Rihanna’s possible engagement news comes less than two months after she and A$AP, 33, revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 in a sweet maternity photo shoot in New York City. Since then, the A-list couple, who confirmed their romance in May 2021, have been nesting!

For their child’s nursery, Rihanna and A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) are “still in the design stages, and they’re going for a gender-neutral look,” a source previously dished to Life & Style. “It’s going to be funky, bright, colorful and animal-themed and will be decked out in the latest baby equipment technology.”

Decorating the nursery “will be a joint effort” for the Fenty Beauty founder and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, the insider noted.

“There’s already a closet full of Fenty baby clothes, which Rihanna will add to with the latest collection,” the source revealed, including “cute puffer jackets, mini hoodies and she’s designing one-off onesies for her bundle of joy.”

Although Rihanna will be a first-time mother, the Saint Michael, Barbados, native has expressed wanting a family in the past. “I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” the “Diamonds” singer said during a March 2020 interview with Vogue.

“They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child,” Rihanna continued. “That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The following year, A$AP discussed the possibility of fatherhood. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he told GQ at the time. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”