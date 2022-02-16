Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the hottest power couples of all time. The pair, who are currently expecting baby No. 1 together, was seen out multiple times together for almost a decade before they actually started dating in the summer of 2020. To learn more about Rihanna and Rocky’s dating life and if they are still together, keep reading.

When Did Rihanna and Rocky Meet?

Rumors of them together first started circulating in 2012, after Rihanna and Rocky collaborated together for Rihanna’s song “Cockiness.” After collaborating on Rihanna’s work, Rocky joined Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013 as her opening act. Over the years, the pair was spotted out together multiple times, maintaining a longtime friendship.

Rihanna, 33, and Rocky, 33, attended a Louis Vuitton fashion show together in 2018 and again attended the Fashion Awards together in London the following year.

How Did Rihanna and Rocky Start Dating?

Rumors about the couple began to swirl after Rihanna split with her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. Rihanna was seen out with Rocky after the split, but Rihanna made it clear to fans that she was not dating the rapper and record producer, and wanted to be single after having been in such a long relationship.

In August 2020, the pair again collaborated on Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line. The two were seen out together multiple times since working together, but never confirmed the status of their relationship. In May 2021, Rocky revealed in an interview with GQ that Rihanna was The One. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” the rapper said. The pair attended the Met Gala as an item later the same year, in September.

Are Rihanna and Rocky Still Together?

Rihanna and Rocky are still together and heavily committed to one another. The two “definitely see themselves getting married,” an insider revealed to In Touch, teasing that the ceremony will likely happen in Barbados, Rihanna’s home country.

In January 2022, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child. The Fenty Beauty founder released a series of photos debuting her pregnancy in a hot-pink puffer coat with jewelry adorning her baby bump, alongside Rocky on the streets of Harlem in New York. Rihanna is due to give birth “in late Spring, around May,” a second source revealed to In Touch. “The baby has cemented their relationship and they’re more in love than ever.”