Singer Chris Brown is under investigation by the LAPD after being accused of hitting a woman during an altercation at his California home, In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, June 22.

The “Look at Me Now” artist, 32, has not been charged at this time, but a crime report for battery was filed, Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, said. The alleged incident occurred at his house, which is located in the suburban neighborhood of Tarzana, on Friday, June 18.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When police arrive at the scene, the “With You” artist was not there but an unidentified victim claimed Chris “struck her” during an argument. No serious injuries were reported.

A lawyer for Chris did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding the LAPD’s investigation.

The “Go Crazy” singer’s latest run-in with the law may remind some of the 2009 incident in which Chris physically assaulted Rihanna, whom he was dating at the time. The “Diamonds” singer was pictured with a bruised face after the Virginia native attacked her in his rented Lamborghini.

Chris originally pleaded not guilty to felony counts of assault and making criminal threats in connection to the attack on his ex-girlfriend. However, under a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

He was sentenced to serve five years of probation and either 180 days in jail or 1,400 hours of “labor-oriented service,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said at the time. He was also required to attend a year-long domestic violence counseling class.

His probation was revoked in 2014 after Chris pleaded guilty to simple assault to settle a case stemming from a sidewalk altercation at a Washington, D.C., hotel in October 2013. Although the judge sentenced him to time served, no probation and a $150 fine, the “Say Goodbye” artist spent five months in court-ordered rehab and three months in jail because of his violated probation, CNN reported at the time.

A doctor’s letter to his probation officer that was submitted to the court in August 2014 said Chris was diagnosed as bipolar. “Mr. Brown has made significant strides in maintaining his sobriety, as well as developing skills that promote personal growth,” the singer’s psychiatrist, whose name was deleted from the probation officer’s report, wrote in the letter obtained by CNN amid his legal battle. “He continues to show great perseverance in implementing recommendations made by his treatment team, utilizing his learned skills and seeking guidance in his recovery process.”