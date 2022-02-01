Looking ahead! Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky “definitely see themselves getting married” amid the singer’s pregnancy with baby No. 1, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“This is just the beginning of their new and exciting chapter,” gushes the insider about the A-list couple, teasing that it’s likely their nuptials will happen in RiRi’s home country of Barbados.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 33, and “Praise the Lord” artist (real name Rakim Mayers), 33, quietly started dating in 2020 following her split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. Rihanna and A$AP had previously been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic.

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy and debuted her growing baby bump while walking outside in New York City with her beau in photos obtained by In Touch on January 31. The “Don’t Stop the Music” singer is due to give birth “in late spring, around May,” a second source told In Touch.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

“Rihanna and A$AP are on cloud nine about the pregnancy. She’s always wanted to be a mom and now it’s happening for her. It’s a dream come true. A$AP is over-the-moon too,” the second source divulged. “The baby has cemented their relationship and they’re more in love than ever.”

The “We Found Love” singer has never been shy about her desire to become a mother and said it was something she wanted “more than anything in life” during a sit down with Interview Magazine in June 2019.

The Ocean’s Eight actress also said she wanted “three or four” kids while musing about her future with Vogue in March 2020.

“I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]. I’ll have kids,” she said at the time. “They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

As for A$AP, he did not shy away from the idea of becoming a parent during an interview with GQ in 2021, noting he would “absolutely” be ready “if” it was his “destiny.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he gushed at the time. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”