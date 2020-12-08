The purest love! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shared a darling new video showing her daughter Layne giggling on her baby bump and gushing over her sibling who is expected to arrive in early 2021.

“What are you laying on?” the former MTV personality, 29, asked her toddler in a clip posted via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 7. “Belly!” Layne sweetly answered while resting on her tummy. When Chelsea questioned who was growing in there, the 2-year-old adorably said, “Baby. Baby sister.”

Instagram

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced she is pregnant with baby No. 4, her third child shared with Cole in August. The couple currently shares Layne and 3-year-old son Watson, in addition to her 11-year-old daughter, Aubree, shared with her ex Adam Lind, making up their blended family.

The lovebirds have another baby girl on the way, so there’s no doubt Layne is excited about becoming a big sister for the first time. In recent months, Chelsea and her hubby have been building a custom farmhouse for their growing family equipped with all of the amenities they could desire. But that’s not the only big change going on in the DeBoer brood.

Chelsea revealed she is ending her time on Teen Mom 2 in early November following a 10-season run on the series. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” the 16 and Pregnant alum wrote in her heartfelt announcement on Instagram. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The South Dakota resident said fans can still follow their story and get updates on her family via social media going forward. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses,” Chelsea shared. “We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”

Since then, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones has been cast on the series and she is now slated to appear in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

There’s a lot of exhilarating changes going on in the Teen Mom world!