Care to elaborate? Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans seemingly threw shade at Chelsea Houska following the pregnant star’s announcement she is quitting the franchise after 10 seasons.

Jenelle, 28, was asked to spill the “tea” on why she doesn’t like Chelsea, 29, after sharing a new video doing a viral dance challenge on TikTok. “I know her personally and we aren’t on the same level. Lol. I’m not going to sit here just talking s–t,” the former MTV star wrote in response to one social media user.

Some fans could perceive her remark to mean they just don’t see eye to eye, while others may view it as a dig at her former costar.

Jenelle’s response comes after she sounded off about Chelsea’s exit from the show in a new interview published on November 12. “Good for her,” she told E! News. “I feel her story wasn’t honest to begin with, so maybe TV isn’t meant for her.”

Chelsea, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, revealed she was ready for a career change on November 11. “Cole [DeBoer] and I have decided that this season will be our last,” the expectant star wrote on Instagram.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” the 16 and Pregnant alum continued. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

As for their upcoming plans, Chelsea said she and her husband, 32, will be working toward “developing [their] brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.” The South Dakota native is expecting her new addition in early 2021. She currently shares Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind and Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, with Cole.

Earlier this year, Jenelle’s time on the franchise came to its own official end in May 2019. “MTV ended its relationship with [her husband] David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a rep for the network told Us Weekly at the time. “We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Perhaps we’ll see some fresh faces on the show in the future!