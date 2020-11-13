Honesty hour! Jenelle Evans shared her reaction following news of Chelsea Houska (née DeBoer)’s departure from Teen Mom 2.

“Good for her,” the MTV alum told E!. “I feel her story wasn’t honest to begin with, so maybe TV isn’t meant for her.”

Chelsea — who has three kids and is currently pregnant with her fourth — announced on November 10 she was leaving the show after nearly 11 years. “Cole [DeBoer] and I have decided that this season will be our last,” the 29-year-old wrote via Instagram. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

The brunette babe — who shares Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind and Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, with Cole — added that they will now be focusing on “developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Prior to Chelsea’s explanation, her dad, Randy Houska, confirmed rumors of her exit.

“Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on [MTV’s Teen Mom/Teen Mom 2],” the reality dad tweeted in October. “What’s next? Seriously, though, it has been a part of [Chelsea Houska’s] entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets. See y’all on the flip side.”

This isn’t the first time Jenelle took aim at her former costar. Recently, the mom of three — who shares Jace, 11, with Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 6, with Nathan Griffith and Ensley, 3, with David Eason — took aim at Chelsea’s wardrobe.

After the reality TV mama shared several shots of herself with the caption, “‘Life isn’t perfect, but your outfit can be,”” one fan asked, “Did you steal that outfit when you broke into Chelsea’s house?” to which she responded, “Yeah … she only likes plaid lol.”

Chelsea’s fashion came under fire in a different way after the mom of three shared a photo posing with an expensive diaper bag.

“YOU GUYS!!! The new Chelsea and Cole Collection for @itzyritzy is now available on Amazon and we’re SO excited!!!” she captioned a slew of pics. “You can shop our two new diaper bag backpacks + the rest is coming soon and can be added to your wish list!! Link in bio to shop. Let me know your faves! #itzyritzypartner #chelseacoleforitzyritzy #cc4ir”

“I find it so disappointing how expensive you have these items to buy. You’d think as someone who ‘struggled’ in the past, you would market these to be a cost for all moms to buy,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I love, love Chelsea — my fave teen mom — but why are these bags sooo expensive? Does it walk itself? … This isn’t affordable.”

