Do your thing, girl! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share videos from her epic pool party on Thursday, March 5. The 31-year-old appeared to be having a blast as her BFFs twerked for the ‘gram.

“Turn up!” Chanel chanted as she captured her besties getting down. The ladies left little to the imagination with their sexy string bikinis. The Ridiculousness star and her girl gang were living their best lives as they enjoyed each other’s company. Even her dog, Weezy, got in on some of the fun.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Chanel stayed behind the camera, we know our girl can dance. In February, the MTV personality shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her dance rehearsal. “Fave place aside from the recording studio,” Chanel captioned a photo of the dance school. While sporting a crop top and sweatpants, Chanel and her backup dancers dropped it low. She was in her element as she left it all out on the dance floor.

Chanel is always hustling to grow as an artist and is often spotted in the studio or dancing on stage. In February, the rapper released her latest song “Black Roses” dedicated to a close friend who passed away. Following the release of her latest single, Chanel received some shade on Instagram from a user who said they “can never take this broad” seriously “when it comes to her music.” Of course, Chanel clapped back with a vengeance.

“And why is that exactly? Because I’ve been doing music my whole life since childhood. Rapping, singing, dancing, playing piano and violin, etc. Maybe you are too close-minded to grasp the concept of someone you know from TV doing music because you knew them for TV first.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, you do not know me, did not witness every talent show I won growing up, and clearly, haven’t dug deep enough and did your research and listened to enough of my music. Sorry for the novel, but I’m really sick of comments like this. Album coming soon. ‘Til then, catch up.”

While Chanel often claps back at her haters, she also makes sure to spread positivity. On March 4, Chanel shared some important rules to live by. “Work hard. Love ALL people. Don’t judge anyone by their race/sexual orientation/religion. Stay positive. Support others. Be kind. Be generous. Be honest,” she began. “Good things will come to you if you practice all these things daily,” she said. “If you mess up on any of these things, karma will not be your friend. Remember that.”

Count us in for your next pool party, Chanel!