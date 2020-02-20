Do not mess with Chanel West Coast! After a troll slammed the reality starlet for the way she takes photos, she couldn’t help but put them in their place. “Make sure you show them love while they here,” the 31-year-old captioned a photo of herself singing her newest single, “Black Roses,” via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19.

“Why you always using filters? LOL. Just take a normal selfie. Maybe people would like that more, I’m just saying,” the online user stated in the comments section. But the MTV personality wanted to explain why she might have looked different in the clip. “This is a video on app where the point is to use cool filters and edit it up,” she replied with a laughing emoji. “This ain’t a selfie, it’s a @trillervids.”

Additionally, another hater admitted they “can never take this broad” seriously “when it comes to her music.” Of course, Chanel clapped back, writing, “And why is that exactly? Because I’ve been doing music my whole life since childhood. Rapping, singing, dancing, playing piano and violin, etc. Maybe you are too close-minded to grasp the concept of someone you know from TV doing music because you knew them for TV first.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, you do not know me, did not witness every talent show I won growing up, and clearly haven’t dug deep enough and did your research and listened to enough of my music. Sorry for the novel, but I’m really sick of comments like this. Album coming soon. ‘Til then, catch up.”

This is hardly the first time the Ridiculousness star has been critiqued for her filtered photos. In December, Chanel responded to people on social media who didn’t like a photo of her family from the Lakers Game. “Holy FaceTune, Batman!” one person wrote. “It’s a Snapchat filter, relax,” she said. “How much makeup does he wear?” a second person asked, referring to her dad. “It’s a filter, get a life,” she exclaimed.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Ultimately, it seems like Chanel is focusing on releasing new tunes for her fans very soon. “Stream/download my new song #BlackRoses out now,” she captioned a snippet of the bop on February 15. “Let me know if you feel this song in the comments! And make sure you tell the ones you love you love them now before it’s too late.”

We love that you stand your ground, girl!