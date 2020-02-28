Break it down, girl! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her dance rehearsal on Thursday, February 27. The 31-year-old has some serious moves.

While wearing a crop top and baggy sweatpants, Chanel dropped it low with two backup dancers. She appeared to be having a blast as she left it all out on the dance floor. “Fave place aside from the recording studio,” Chanel captioned a photo of the dance school.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast

Chanel has been working hard on her music career and is often spotted in the studio or on the dance floor. She released a song in early February called “Black Roses” in honor of her friend who passed away. Following the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Chanel shared the song as a tribute to the father-daughter duo.

“The song is about showing love to your loved ones before they are gone,” Chanel explained while clapping back at a troll who accused her of “exploiting the dead.” She continued, “It was Kobe’s memorial today and my friend just died as well. This song ain’t about me or you, it’s about spreading LOVE,” she said. “Wake up and get the message.”

Several of Chanel’s fans defended her in the comments and how she uses music for self-reflection. “To all the judgmental people who feel like she’s plugging her song using this situation, did you ever stop and think that maybe her intentions were to honor them to best way she knows how?” one user wrote. Another added that the athlete would have been touched by the gesture. “He would have loved this song telling us to show our love for others because you don’t know when their time will be up. This and Gigi’s [lives] and deaths [are] perfect examples of this.”

Aside from experiencing her fair share of shade, she does her best to stay authentic. Keep doing your thing and dancing your heart out, Chanel!