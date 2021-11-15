Chanel West Coast set the record straight once and for all about theories that she underwent plastic surgery exclusively to In Touch.

“Every curve on me is from Taco Bell and ice cream,” the Ridiculousness host, 33, says with a laugh while sharing the craziest rumors she’s heard about herself.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

“I saw this thing online about like all my different plastic surgery,” Chanel shares, debunking the speculation that she’s had a myriad of procedures done. “I’ve never had plastic surgery. I’ve got like a little bit of Botox in my forehead and a little filler in my cheekbones. That’s the extent.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum says that she has no qualms with the women who do choose to get surgery, though, pointing out that it can help people feel better about themselves.

“I think that if it’s going to make somebody feel more confident in their skin, then I’m all for it,” Chanel explains, noting that she also has insecurities that have made her consider it especially because she is on camera “24/7.”

Chanel highlights that she has improved her cosmetic skills over the years, which has clearly made some fans believe that her transformation is due to going under the knife.

Shutterstock

“I just got better at my makeup. I was like, that’s it? You know? So, that’s the main one,” the former Fantasy Factory star adds, saying there has been another rumor circulating online that she’s been made aware of time and time again.

“I think people think I’ve hooked up with like, I don’t know, like certain rappers or whatever. And I’m like, I haven’t, but that’s just kind of something that comes with being in the music industry,” the Los Angeles native shares about her romantic life, revealing that it’s a common misconception.

The MTV star confirms she is still single, adding, “People love to assume who you hooked up with. And I’m like, I’m practically a nun over here.”

As a rapper and entertainment personality, Chanel says she’s had to deal with a lot of criticism and rumors, but she’s learning to laugh it off!