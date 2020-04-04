Welcome to the club! Chanel West Coast announced that she officially joined TikTok on Friday, April 3, making her big debut on the social media platform by doing the “Savage Challenge.” The Ridiculousness star brought her A-game while performing the viral routine, nailing every move to Megan Thee Stallion’s song.

“FML I gave in to @tiktok [hand over face emoji],” the 31-year-old captioned her clip. “At least I still haven’t seen one episode of Game Of Thrones [laughing emoji] #SavageChallenge Follow my TikTok: realchanelwestcoast.”

In the comment section, several of her adoring fans were psyched to find out she is now on the app. “Chanel is iconic,” one wrote. “Get it girl,” a second added. “You got my follow! Absolutely love everything you do,” a third shared.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star also posted another quick snippet dancing to her new song “Black Roses,” an emotional track which highlights the importance of appreciating our loved ones while they are still with us.

“I wanted to get the song out because I hoped that there were other people who would hear it and they wouldn’t wait [until] it was too late,” Chanel told In Touch exclusively in March. “Everybody’s so into [themselves] and what they’re doing and worried about what they’re posting and not worried about showing love back to other people.”

“[I think some] mistake friendliness and showing love for weakness,” the Fantasy Factory alum added. “Like maybe you’re desperate for the friendship or need them, but really you’re just being a good person showing love.”

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

More recently, the brunette beauty gave a glimpse of her enviable all-pink workout area at home. “All right, welcome to Gym West Coast,” she said while giving a tour on her Instagram Story, revealing she’ll soon be sharing exercise videos with her followers. The star also admitted the area is still being renovated, adding “it’s going to be really cute!”

So, how else is she passing the time amid the quarantine? Chanel revealed she listens to a meditation playlist to keep her grounded and centered. “What I listen to every morning because I wake up with anxiety almost every day of my life,” the stunner shared. “Really helps me calm and focus for the day.”