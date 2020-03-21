Turning up the heat! Chanel West Coast dropped jaws with the sizzling new video she posted on March 20, showing her doing the viral “LeviHighChallenge.” The Ridiculousness cohost put her booty on full display while dancing to one of DaniLeigh’s hottest tracks.

“I’m a city girl it’s only right that I act up [winking emoji]. Shout-out to @iamdanileigh #LeviHighChallenge,” Chanel, 31, captioned the clip, where she can be seen flaunting her figure and trying to pull up her fitted jeans. “Ayee get it mamas,” the performer, 25, replied after seeing the TV personality’s new post on Instagram, referencing her lyrics.

As expected, several of her followers were going wild over the video. “Someone’s trying to break the whole damn gram aintcha,” one commented. “You so fire I swear,” another shared. “Damn @ChanelWestCoast is a baddie,” a third wrote.

For as much love as the star gets online, she also deals with her fair share of internet trolls. Chanel recently opened up about how she copes with the shady comments she receives on social media while chatting exclusively with In Touch.

“So, it’s like you think you’re doing a disservice to this person,” the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum said. “You think you’re hurting their feelings, but there’s a reason why this person is in the position for you to be leaving a comment on their page.”

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

She also admitted there’s a silver lining to the criticism as it has kept her motivated to succeed. “It’s because they were the type of person that every time somebody did exactly what you’re doing, they progressed even more and worked harder,” Chanel revealed.

“That’s how I’ve been my whole life. I mean, since I was young, like when I first started telling kids in high school I’m going to be a rapper,” she added. “You know how many of my friends laughed at me?”

The MTV star also discussed her new single “Black Roses,” which is an emotional song about the importance of cherishing our loved ones. “It is everything that I’m feeling at this moment,” she told In Touch. “I wanted to get the song out because I hoped that there were other people who would hear it and they wouldn’t wait [until] it was too late.”