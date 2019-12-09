It’s almost time for acceptance speeches — a.k.a. awards season! The 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, December 9, and while some actors including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were nominated, there were a lot of other people and series who were snubbed.

Hopefully, you’ve heard of Game of Thrones. Well, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave it only one nomination for the eighth and final season. Kit Harrington — who played Jon Snow — was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. Apparently, they overlooked Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Aria Stark). The ending of the HBO series was met with a lot of criticism, and fans even took to Twitter to joke that one nomination was too many.

HBO

Unfortunately, the final season of Veep also scored zero nominations, despite Julia Louis-Dreyfus receiving 17 Emmys for her role as Selina Meyer. The comedy has never won a Golden Globe. The third season of Stranger Things — which was nominated in the past — was not mentioned in any of the categories and leads Winona Ryder and David Harbour didn’t receive any love for their beloved characters.

Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock

Many critics were surprised that there were no female directors — there have only been seven women in the past 75 years — in the Best Directors category. Greta Gerwig — who made her directorial debut in Lady Bird in 2017 — was not nominated for writing and directing her second movie, Little Women.

Even though The Irishman’s director, Martin Scorsese, screenwriter Steven Zaillian, in addition to supporting actors Joe Pesci and Al Pacino were nominated, the organization failed to notice Robert De Niro, who played the lead role.

Despite Jharrel Jerome taking home an Emmy in September for his performance in When They See Us, the Netflix limited series did not get any nominations. The Handmaid’s Tale and This Is Us were both shut out this year as well.

Since Cats screened too last minute for Globes voters, it was left out of all of the major categories. But Taylor Swift is up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from the movie. “It’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram on December 9. “I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ was the result. Congrats to my cowriter and buddy for life, Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect.”

Netflix

Well, can’t win ‘em all right? There’s always next year!

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on January 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.