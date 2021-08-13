On Thursday, August 12, news broke that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, had finally agreed to step down as conservator of her estate after 13 years “when the time is right,” according to a filing submitted by Jamie.

“This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice,” Britney’s personal attorney Mathew Rosengart told In Touch in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Jamie, 69, agreeing to step down amid multiple accusations of abuse from the singer sent a wave of celebrations from fans of the star, 39, and staunch supporters in the #FreeBritney movement. While Jamie has yet to step down as conservator of Britney’s $60 million estate, several fans have expressed through social media that they believe it is a step in the right direction.

Many of Britney’s celebrity friends sent out words of encouragement after she delivered an emotional and shocking statement on a June 23 conservatorship hearing about her alleged treatment under her father.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” Britney told judge Brenda Penny at the time. “If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

The conservatorship was established in 2008 after Britney was hospitalized following the divorce from her then-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s not OK to force me to do anything I want to do … I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life,” Britney said in court during the June 23 hearing.

Britney informed the judge that she was not allowed to remove an IUD from her body, preventing her from having children with boyfriend Sam Asghari. (Britney shares two children, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Kevin, 43.)

She added that she was tired of being “enslaved” by her father. Jamie’s lawyer did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment regarding the June 23 hearing or the August 12 filing.

After hearing the recent update regarding Britney’s conservatorship, Britney’s celebrity friends took to Twitter again to offer their support and share their happiness for the pop star.

