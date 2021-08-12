After 13 years of Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie, having a conservatorship over his daughter, he has finally agreed to step down from the position. An August 12 filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by In Touch said that while there were no “actual grounds for suspending or removing” him from overseeing his daughter’s finances and career, it would be in his best interest to step down as the 39-year-old’s conservator “when the time is right.”

Britney’s personal attorney Mathew Rosengart hailed her father’s decision, telling In Touch in a statement, “This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome,” he explained.

“Twelve days later, my firm filed a petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team,” referring to Britney’s co-conservator over her “person.”

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” Rosengart continued. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

“In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately,” Rosengart added. In the court filing, Jamie’s team stated that “Even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.” In Touch has reached out to Jamie’s attorney for comment.

“Ultimately, the Court knows that what Mr. Spears is saying is true: He loves his daughter and he is acting (and has always acted) in only her best interest,” the August 12 filing submitted on Jamie’s behalf reads. “Mr. Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations. Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court. In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

Jamie was made Britney’s conservator in 2008 after the singer was hospitalized. She went on to make a major career comeback, going on a world tour the following year after the success of her album Circus. The singer performed a second world tour in 2011 and had a successful Las Vegas residency from 2013 to 2017.

The singer said through her court appointed lawyer in November 2020 that her performing days were over unless Jamie was replaced as her conservator. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Samuel D. Ingham III told Judge Brenda Penny, adding, “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Britney’s conservatorship plight was highlighted by the Emmy-nominated New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which was released in February 2021. Since then, she has been allowed to testify on her own behalf to the court about her conservatorship, saying it was “abusive.” She was also allowed to hire Rosengart as her own personal attorney, as opposed to Ingham, who had been appointed by the court in 2008 to oversee her interests.