Kevin Federline just wants his ex-wife and mother of his children to be happy. The rapper’s divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to People on Tuesday, June 29, regarding Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship.



“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” Kaplan said.

Kevin, 43, and Britney, 39, share sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. The pair were married from 2004 until 2007.

“[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship,” the lawyer continued.

Kaplan added, “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.”

“If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her,” he said.

“If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay,” Kaplan continued. “And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

The “Toxic” singer gave a tearful speech at her conservatorship hearing on June 23. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of her finances and other personal matters since 2008.

At the hearing, the Crossroads star stated, “A lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court last time.”

“I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed,” she continued. “I want to be heard … I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I just want my life back, it’s been 13 years and it’s enough.”

She then added, “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done,” before concluding, “I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you.”

Although Jamie, 68, started out as a co-conservator, he was later given sole control in March 2019. Britney’s dad temporarily relinquished his role in September of that year after an alleged dispute with Sean. During that time, Jodi Montgomery was named temporary conservator.

Jamie was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing in the incident with his grandson, and he is now a co-conservator of her estate with financial company Bessemer Trust.