Iggy Azalea released a statement claiming Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, was abusive toward his daughter during their 2015 song collaboration.

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, June 30, Iggy began, “It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”

The 31-year-old continued, “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that. She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things; like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”’

Britney, 39, and Iggy collaborated on their 2015 single, “Pretty Girls.” Iggy went on to claim that right before she and the “Toxic” singer were about to take the stage at that year’s Billboard Music Awards, Jamie wanted her to sign an NDA.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” the “Fancy” rapper added.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Iggy ended her statement, “Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to coexist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. That is not right at all.”

Jamie’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

After her words were published, a fan praised Iggy for speaking out. The fan wondered how Iggy could speak out if she signed an NDA back then.

Iggy responded, “If [Jamie] wants to sue me he can go ahead and try but the NDA is supposed to protect Britney, and it’s only really protecting HIM. Her words alone should be enough to bring about some change in outcome; but that’s not the case today with the judge so I’m here to back her up.”

The mother of one first tweeted out her support of Britney on June 25 after fans came at her for allegedly not being on Brit’s side. She revealed on Twitter that she reached out to the Crossroads star and cares for her deeply.

“I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful,” she said. “Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her. Other than that, I’m good.”

On June 23, Brittany addressed the court during her conservatorship hearing where she spoke out against her father and her legal issues. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end,” Britney began her statement.

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” she explained. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”