Speaking out. Several celebrities have shared their reactions about Adam Levine’s alleged cheating.

On September 19, Sumner Stroh posted DMs that were allegedly from Adam in a TikTok video. The Instagram model claimed that she had an affair with him for about one year and admitted she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the Maroon 5 lead singer.

In the video, Sumner revealed she had “an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model” before naming the musician. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am,” she said about why she was coming forward with the allegations.

After she came forward with her allegations, Adam denied her claims in an Instagram Stories post on September 20.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the “She Will Be Loved” singer wrote in a statement. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

In a following TikTok video, Sumner apologized to Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, and said that she is “not the victim” in the situation.

“I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” the Texas native said. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Adam and Behati, who tied the knot in 2014, share daughters Dusty and Gio. They are currently expecting baby No. 3 together.

A source exclusively told In Touch that the model was “blindsided” by the cheating allegations and the “timing couldn’t be worse.”

Shortly after Sumner came forward with her claims, other women also alleged that they received flirty messages from the “Moves Like Jagger” singer.

Some of the stars to share their thoughts on the scandal include The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, Emily Ratajkowski, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and more. Keep reading to see what celebrities have had to say.