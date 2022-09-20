Adam Levine Affair Accusations: All of the Women Reportedly Speaking Out Against the Musician

Speaking out. Several women have come forward with claims that they had inappropriate relationships with Adam Levine during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo.

The first woman to speak out against the “She Will Be Loved” singer, 43, was Sumner Stroh. On September 19, the Instagram model, 23, posted DMs that were allegedly from Adam in a TikTok video. She claimed that the alleged affair lasted for about one year, while she also admitted to feeling “exploited” and “manipulated” by the Maroon 5 lead singer.

After Sumner came forward with her allegations, Adam broke his silence with an Instagram Stories post denying the claims on September 20.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the former The Voice judge wrote in a statement. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said before revealing she was talking about Adam in her TikTok video. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

The Texas native also posted the TikTok link to her Instagram Stories later that day, sharing her side of the story. “Aware people are going to try and fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about,” the text read. “It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

In a second TikTok video, Sumner apologized to Behati, 34, and said that she is “not the victim” in the situation.

“I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children,” she said. “And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share daughters Dusty and Gio. Adam and Bahati are currently expecting baby No. 3 together.

In Touch has reached out for comment on the latest allegations.

Sumner is not the only woman to come forward with allegations against the “Moves Like Jagger” singer. Keep scrolling to see the other women who are speaking out.