Growing family! Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are the parents to two children. Keep scrolling to meet daughters Dusty and Gio as the couple expects baby No. 3.

How Many Kids Do Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have?

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, in 2016. They later welcomed their second child, daughter Gio Grace Levine, in 2018.

On September 5, 2022, Adam and Behati sparked rumors that they are expecting baby No. 3 when the model was spotted sporting a baby bump while out to lunch with her husband in Santa Barbara.

Then on September 15, Behati confirmed her pregnancy for the first time while sharing a selfie of her posing in the reflection of a window. “Recent,” she captioned the post.

What Have Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Said About Expanding Their Family?

In November 2021, Behati opened up about her hopes to have more children. “We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?” the Namibia native added. “We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

What Has Adam Levine Said About Fatherhood?

Adam previously opened up about how leaving his job as a coach on The Voice allowed him to focus on fatherhood. ​​

“I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” he said while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019. “I was just constantly working for so many years—very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but [I wanted] to be able to spend time in this moment with my new, young family, and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m just like a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little. It’s great.”

Courtesy of Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Did Adam Levine Cheat on Behati Prinsloo?

Shortly after the couple revealed that they’re expanding their family, multiple women, including Instagram model Sumner Stroh, came forward with claims that they had affairs with the Maroon 5 lead singer.

On September 19, Sumner posted her alleged DMs with Adam in a TikTok video. She claimed that the alleged affair lasted for about one year, while claiming that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the “She Will Be Loved” singer.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” the Texas native said before revealing she was talking about Adam. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

One day after Sumner came forward with her allegations, Adam denied having the affair.

​​“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the “Moves Like Jagger” singer wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on September 20. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”