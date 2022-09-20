Behati Prinsloo was “blindsided” when Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the Victoria’s Secret model’s husband, Adam Levine, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She had no idea it was coming and is distraught.”

The “timing couldn’t be worse” for the bombshell cheating claims, admits the insider, considering Stroh, 23, posted her scathing TikTok video on Monday, September 19, just days after Prinsloo, 34, announced that she is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child. The pair also share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, released a statement of apology on Tuesday, September 20, and while the singer said he exercised “poor judgment,” he denied that he had “an affair.”

Prinsloo “wants to believe” her husband’s “denial,” says the insider, but she’s “absolutely furious” over the situation. “[She] feels there’s no smoke without fire,” continues the source. “They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward.”

Levine called his actions “stupid” and a “mistake” while reflecting on the “regrettable period” of his life via a lengthy statement on his Instagram Story.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the “Sugar” singer wrote. “In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The Grammy winner’s apology came one day after Stroh leaked alleged messages from Levine, claiming they previously had a year-long relationship.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are,” an alleged DM from Levine read. “Like, it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Stroh said she stopped talking to the musician for “a period” of months, but he came back into her life by sending an Instagram DM on June 1. “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” his alleged message read, alongside a shoulder shrug emoji.

After Levine’s public apology and affair denial, Stroh seemingly responded via her Instagram Stories by writing, “Someone get this man a dictionary.”

In Touch reached out to Levine, Prinsloo and Stroh but did not hear back by the time of publication.