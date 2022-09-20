Breaking her silence. Instagram model Sumner Stroh issued an apology to Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, for their alleged affair.

“I was under the impression their marriage was over,” the TikTok star, 23, shared via the platform on Monday, September 19. “And that’s why I feel exploited, because he knew I would believe everything that he said.”

When the influencer realized that wasn’t the case, she cut things off with the “Beautiful Mistakes” singer and added, “In retrospect, I wish I would’ve questioned things more, I wish I wasn’t so naive but being naive is not an excuse.”

Reiterating that she’s not “playing the victim,” the Texas native emphasized she only came forward because one of her friends’ attempted to sell the story to a tabloid.

“I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here, it’s Behati and her children and for that, I’m so so sorry,” she continued.

Her apology came hours before the Maroon 5 frontman broke his silence, denying the claims while also issuing an apology to Behati, 34. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Adam wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, September 20. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

News first broke of the alleged affair after Stroh posted a TikTok about the affair on September 19, which according to her lasted about one year.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she said during the video clip. “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

While the timeframe is unknown, Stroh leaked alleged screenshots of Instagram DMs between her and the “She Will Be Loved” singer.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” Levine’s alleged DM to Stroh read. “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.” While the pair stopped talking for a “period of months,” the former The Voice coach sent another alleged DM on June 1, 2022, touching on his wife’s recent pregnancy.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” his alleged message read, alongside a shoulder shrug emoji.